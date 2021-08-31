Analysts Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

