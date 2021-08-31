Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

