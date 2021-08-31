Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

Vinci (EPA: DG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/24/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Vinci was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EPA DG traded down €0.43 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €90.46 ($106.42). 417,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.73. Vinci Sa has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

