Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 31st (DV, LBAI, LCI, LEGH, LKFN, LMNR, MAXN, MEGGY, MERC, MLVF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 31st:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get DoubleVerify Holdings Inc alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.