Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) recently:

8/23/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,504 ($19.65). 262,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,579.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,607.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

