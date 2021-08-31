Analyzing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.94 $2.63 million N/A N/A Professional $73.40 million 3.52 $8.31 million $0.62 31.05

Professional has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.80% N/A N/A Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Professional has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Professional beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.