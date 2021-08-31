Analyzing Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and Dalrada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million 2.92 N/A N/A N/A Dalrada $1.18 million 16.19 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Tapinator has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and Dalrada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79%

Risk and Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada has a beta of 8.14, suggesting that its share price is 714% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tapinator and Dalrada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tapinator beats Dalrada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

