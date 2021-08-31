Analyzing Hycroft Mining (HYMC) and Its Peers

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.51 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 0.83

Hycroft Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3370 3630 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 677.20%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hycroft Mining competitors beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

