Anchor (ANCT) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $12,814.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

