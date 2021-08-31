Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,432,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.