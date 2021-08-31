Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,647. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $322.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

