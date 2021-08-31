Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,091. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

