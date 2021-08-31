ANON Reaches Market Cap of $14,280.20 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, ANON has traded down 44% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $14,280.20 and $37.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00067124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00133586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00160738 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

