Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $689.84

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.84 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 2,917 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 689.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,415.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68.

In related news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total value of £69,845 ($91,252.94).

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

