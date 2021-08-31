ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,392 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.33% of ANSYS worth $100,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,578. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

