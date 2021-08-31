Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,462 ($19.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,458.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,618.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.