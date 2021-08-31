AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $228.72

AO World plc (LON:AO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.72 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). AO World shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 381,810 shares changing hands.

AO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.89.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.