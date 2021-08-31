Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $3,392,336.64 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 1,882,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

