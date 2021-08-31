Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.