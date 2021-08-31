AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $21.40 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $2.13 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

