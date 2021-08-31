AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.10. 23,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,667,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

