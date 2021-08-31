Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

