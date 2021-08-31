Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.