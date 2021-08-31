Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $532,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.93. 171,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

