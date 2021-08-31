Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $60,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 144,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 215,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,100,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. 333,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

