Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.30. 251,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.