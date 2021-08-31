Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 230,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $323,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $2,436,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.