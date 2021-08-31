Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

