Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Debra L. Morris Sells 53,241 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 192,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,083. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.