Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 466,219 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

