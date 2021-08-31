APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Cap of $22.92 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and $487,564.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,332,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

