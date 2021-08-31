Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,017.18

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,017.18 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,033.60 ($13.50). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 5,408 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.76. The company has a market capitalization of £152.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

