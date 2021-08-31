Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

