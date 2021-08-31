Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the second quarter worth $438,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 197.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

