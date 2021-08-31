Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.