Arepacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $122.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,326.27 and $122.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,176,872 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.