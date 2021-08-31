Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

