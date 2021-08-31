Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $233.17. 3,087,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $217.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

