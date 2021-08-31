Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $15.97 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 505,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.36% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 37,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

