Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

