Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNGF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARNGF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

