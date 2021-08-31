Ariadne Australia Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ARA)

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.