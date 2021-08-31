Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 22,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAM)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

