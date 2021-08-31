Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,880,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.53. 407,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,511. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

