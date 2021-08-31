Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $579,603.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock worth $53,956,628 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.84. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,785. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average of $335.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.