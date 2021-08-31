Arizona State Retirement System Buys 7,473 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Upwork by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -221.25 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

