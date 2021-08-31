Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

