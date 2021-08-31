Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,182 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

