Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

