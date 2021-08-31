Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

